Kanpur: World Environment Day will be celebrated in schools on June 5, awareness rally will come out

Kanpur: Orders have been issued to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 in all government schools. Basic Joint Education Director Ganesh Kumar has given instructions in this context to the basic education officers of all the districts. According to District Basic Education Officer Riddhi Pandey, Environment Day will be celebrated in all council schools of the district. For this instructions have been given to the block education officers. Students will also take out a rally regarding this.

Competition will be held on the occasion of Environment Day

Competitions will also be held for the students on the occasion of Environment Day. Photographs and videos and other activities will be uploaded on the website by telling about these measures to be taken regarding environmental awareness. This year the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India has launched Mission Life Centre. It has been announced to celebrate World Environment Day 2023.

create awareness among the people

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5th June across the country. So that awareness can be created among the people about the environment. On this day, facts related to the environment are shared by organizing social media, social gathering and many other programs. Let us tell you that last year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Mayor Pramila Pandey planted saplings in a private school located in Parampurwa and administered the oath of cleanliness to the people. In a private inter college located in Bithoor, the children themselves collected saplings and made a medicinal nursery in the school. Was.

