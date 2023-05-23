Kanupar: Candidates have not yet given details of election expenses, reply will be sought by sending notice…

Kanpur: Municipal elections are over. But, the candidates are shying away from giving the details of the expenditure. Preparations are being made to send notices to everyone from the election office and treasury. In municipal elections, all the candidates had to open a separate account before nomination. All the expenses of the election had to be done from that only. The Election Commission had fixed an expenditure limit of Rs 40 lakh for the mayor and Rs 3 lakh for the corporator. All the candidates had to give the details of the expenditure only after the election was over. If any candidate did not give the details of the expenditure then his security deposit will not be returned. The candidate has not given the details of election expenses.

Can be banned from contesting elections

If the candidates do not give the details in time, then there may be a ban on contesting elections next time. Now election office and treasury is going to send notice to them in the form of reminder. The candidate has to give the details of election expenses within a maximum of 90 days. After that no one will take details. Tell that all the members of the Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Palika, the president candidate have to submit the details of the expenditure.

Commission handed over the results of civic elections to the government

The State Election Commission has handed over the results of the municipal elections to the government. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar has sent the list of results of all 760 urban bodies to Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat. With the notification of body formation, now the program of oath taking will be released. On the basis of this, swearing will be done by May 29. After this, preparations are on to organize a workshop on the subject of changing urban environment at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow on June 1. The state government hands over the program for conducting elections to the State Election Commission, making reservation of seats and wards on the basis of the arrangement given in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council Act.

Report: Ayush Tiwari