Kanwar Yatra taken out in Japan, Ganges water brought from Bihar

Tokyo, July 18 (Hindustan Times). Events like Holi, Diwali and Chhath continue to be held in all the countries of the world, but this time the Kanwar Yatra has also reached across the seven seas to Japan. The Kanwar Yatra has been taken out from Tokyo, the capital of Japan. From Tokyo to Saitama, the gaiety of the kanwariyas was overshadowed. Lord Bholenath was anointed in the Shiva temple of Saitama with the Ganga water brought from Bihar.

According to the information, the enthusiasm of Kanwar Yatra has reached Japan this time. The Kanwar Yatra started from Japan’s capital Tokyo to anoint Lord Bholenath with Ganges water in the holy month of Sawan. On the initiative of Bihar-Jharkhand Association of Japan and Bihar Foundation, a large number of Kawandis came out with the Kawand Yatra announcing Bam Bhole. India’s Ambassador to Japan CB George saw off the Kawandis as the chief guest.

Anand Vijay Singh, head of the Bihar-Jharkhand Association and Bihar Foundation in Japan, told that Gangajal has been brought from Sultanganj in Bihar for the Kanwar Yatra. The Kanwar Yatra started from Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Funabori, Tokyo. The pilgrims reached the Shiva temple in Saitama carrying a pot of holy Ganges water on their shoulders and reached the Shiva temple in Saitama. There Lord Mahadev’s Jalabhishek was done with Ganges water. On the way, the Indians welcomed these Kanwar Yatris at various places. The kanwariyas were also singing songs of devotion drowning in the praise of Shiva.