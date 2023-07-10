Kanwariyas gathered in Sultanganj on the first Monday of Sawan, see exclusive picture of Ajgaibinagari

Devotees going to Ajgaibinath Temple

To have darshan of Baba and offer water at Baba Ajgaibinath temple, she started queuing up since night itself. Bihar Police Headquarters has made special preparations regarding security and law and order around the temples and Kanwaria Path during the month of Shravan, which lasts for two months, including the first Monday of Sawan. During this, additional 305 police officers, 1555 lathi police force, 3450 home guard personnel, 12 company armed force, five section cavalry team, three section tear gas squad have been deployed in districts including capital Patna. A large number of women and traffic police have also been deployed.

ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told that the Kanwariyas going from Sultanganj to Deoghar pass through four districts of Bihar-Jharkhand. A joint meeting of DM-SP of Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger and Deoghar has also been held regarding this. Police camps have also been set up at various places on this entire route, where Kanwarias and other devotees will be able to register their complaints.

A large number of devotees are also reaching Sultanganj for the registration of Dakbomb.

Today is the first Monday of the State Shravani Fair-2023. The Deoghar district administration is fully prepared in view of the possible huge crowd of Kanwariyas on this occasion. Since Sunday, strict security arrangements have been made in the entire fair area from Jharkhand entrance Dumma to Khijuria, route line and Baba Mandir. CRPF jawans have been deployed in the Baba Mandir to make water offerings accessible and safe to the Kanwariyas/devotees coming to Babadham.

A group of Kanwariyas from Cuttack, Odisha, wearing Rajasthani turbans and performing Rajasthani dance, left for Deoghar on Sunday across the waters of the Ganges. The Kanwariyas were seen engrossed in the devotion of Baba while dancing. Kanwaria told that the importance of dance in Baba’s journey is immense. Baba Bhole loves dance very much. Kanwarias of Cuttack left for Babadham dancing with Dafli. A huge crowd of people was seen on the way to watch the attractive dance.

On the first Monday, a large number of devotees are leaving Sultanganj for Deoghar today with Kanwar.

A large number of Kanwariyas are being seen at Kanwariya Pat.