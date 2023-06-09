Kanya Utthan Yojana: Open application portal for graduate passed girl students, will get 25 thousand, know the whole thing...

A state in Eastern India: Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana, the department has again opened the portal for the Mukhyamantri Girl Child (Graduate) Incentive Scheme. Girl students who have passed graduation from 25 April 2018 to 31 March 2021 have been given the last chance to apply. In the order issued by the Director Higher Education, it has been said that if the girl students do not register finally till June 30, then it will be considered that they are not willing to take advantage of the scheme.

From 2021, the amount of the scheme has been increased to 50 thousand

Thousands of girl students of BRA Bihar University have got great relief from the decision of the government. From 25 April 2018 to 31 March 2021, Bihar University has released the results of four semesters of graduation. 25 thousand rupees are being given under the incentive scheme to the girl students who have passed in the session 2014-17, 2015-18, 2016-19 and 2017-20. From April 2021, the amount of the scheme has been increased to 50 thousand rupees. However, even now the girl students of all the colleges have not been able to get the benefit of the scheme due to some reasons. Due to pending result, girl students could not apply. After a lot of running, until the result improved, the department closed the portal. The girl students were constantly circling from college to university. Giving relief to such girl students, the department has given the last chance to apply.

Self finance girl students did not get benefit

Last year, the department gave the benefit of Kanya Utthan Yojana to the girl students of the three-year vocational course, but in many colleges of Bihar University, the girl students of the course run under self-finance did not get relief. The portal has been opened for the last time for the application. Till now it was expected that the girl students of self finance would also get the benefit, but no information has been received. Hundreds of girl students have already applied online.

