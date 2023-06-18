Kapil Dev scored an unbeaten 175 on this day in 1983, this year India won the World Cup

Veteran former captain of Team India Kapil Dev On this day 18th June 1983 world cup Had played a brilliant inning of 175 not out in a match. Kapil had hit 16 fours and six sixes in his innings against Zimbabwe. He scored 175 runs in only 138 balls. This was one of Kapil Dev’s most spectacular innings, however, there is no footage available of that game as the BBC covered other matches in the list of fixtures, looking at India’s previous performances in the World Cup.

India’s top order faltered

Team India was trailing in the match against Zimbabwe after defeating West Indies in their first match. When India came to bat first, wickets started falling. Opener Sunil Gavaskar and Srikkanth were dismissed for zero. The top order collapsed badly. Mohinder Amarnath (5 runs), Sandeep Patil (1 run) and Yashpal Sharma (9 runs) were also dismissed cheaply. Half the team had returned to the pavilion on the score of 17.

Kapil handled Indian innings

Then ‘Haryana Ke Toofan’ Kapil Dev came to the crease and started playing shots on every ball. He thrashed the Zimbabwean bowlers badly and scored an unbeaten 175 off 138 balls. While at the crease, he got some much-needed support from Roger Binny (22 runs), Madan Lal (17 runs) and wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani (24* runs), helping his team post a challenging 266/8 in their 50 overs. score made.

#OnThisDay in 1983Tunbridge WellsCaptain @therealkapildev slammed 16 fours & 6 sixes to hammer 1⃣7⃣5⃣* off 1⃣3⃣8⃣ balls against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0FthfMKMuq

— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2023



Kapil was chosen man of the match

After this feat of Kapil Dev, now it was the turn of the bowlers. The bowlers did not disappoint and took wickets at regular intervals. Barring Kevin Karan (73 runs) and Robin Brown (35 runs), none of the Zimbabwe batsmen could score big. India won that match by 31 runs. Madan Lal (3/42) and Roger Binny (2/45) bowled brilliantly for India.

Kapil scored 303 runs in the entire tournament

After an unbeaten innings of 175, Kapil Paji also took a wicket and was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’. In the same year, India won the World Cup for the first time and the craze for cricket increased in India. In this marquee tournament, India’s then-captain all-rounder Kapil Dev scored 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 60.60 with one century. He also took 12 wickets with best figures of 5/43.