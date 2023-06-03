Kapil Sharma made such a joke with Brett Lee-Chris Gayle about Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh ran away leaving the chair

The next guests of Sony Entertainment’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show will be international cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. In a new promo video, both the stars are shown joking around with host Kapil Sharma. From greeting the audience with Namaste to chatting in Hindi, Brett Lee and Chris Gayle definitely had a good time on the show.

Brett Lee and Chris Gayle on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the video, Brett Lee is wearing a white shirt and beige colored pants. Chris Gayle is seen in a purple outfit. It is shown in the video that Kapil Sharma is asking both of them about the superstars of cricket who participated in comedy shows. He also said whether he misses Navjot Singh Sidhu. Please tell that Navjot Singh Sidhu was the judge of the show, now Archana Puran Singh has taken his place. Chris immediately replied to Kapil’s question, ‘No, I am not.’ Archana is seen cheering for him.

Brett Lee and Chris Gayle flirt with Archana Puran Singh

Pointing to Archana Puran Singh, Brett Lee said, “It is better to see a beautiful woman.” In response, Kapil taunted Brett Lee and said, ‘After retirement, you also started flirting.’ Kapil also asked Brett Lee if he ever thought of attacking Chris when he smashed 27 runs in his over during the 2009 T20 World Cup.” The Australian replied, “100% “. During the episode, both Chris and Brett were seen flirting with Archana. Fans are quite excited to see the cricketers on the show, Kiku Sharda even tried to teach some funny slogans to Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. Both the cricketers tried to imitate Kiku’s accent and entertained the audience with their broken English.

