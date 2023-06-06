Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma made fun of Sumona Chakraborty, Comedy King again got this befitting reply

The Kapil Sharma Show: popular show of sony entertainment The Kapil Sharma Show Every week one big star comes in. Recently, international cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle graced the show. The next guests of the show will be RJ Malishka, Naved, Anmol, Anurag and Jeeturaj. A new promo of the show has surfaced, in which Kapil is seen having a lot of fun with her. Also, he is seen pulling the leg of his on-screen wife Sumona Chakraborty.

kapil sharma latest episode

Kapil Sharma welcomes the guests in his show The Kapil Sharma. Talking about Jeeturaj’s victory, Kapil says that he is the first Indian RJ to receive an international award. Last week he received three Golden Mike Awards and the funniest thing is that Jeethuraj was the one who told us about his awards. Everyone starts laughing on hearing this.

In the promo of The Kapil Sharma, it is shown that Sumona arrives and welcomes the guests. The actress says, ‘See how much Anmol loves his wife.’ Kapil then tells Phatak, “He has got Amrita Rao as wife and I have got Vada Pav.” Hearing this, everyone starts laughing. After that Sumona says, I too have got a husband like Dhakole.

Users are commenting on the video. A media user wrote, RJ Anmol has come, so Amrita Rao also had to be called. One user wrote, it will be fun. Please tell that during the recent episode, both Chris and Brett were seen flirting with Archana. Fans are quite excited to see the cricketers on the show, Kiku Sharda even tried to teach some funny slogans to Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. Both the cricketers tried to imitate Kiku’s accent and entertained the audience with their broken English.