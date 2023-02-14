Kaprizov became the second Russian after Ovechkin to score 30 goals in a season

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov became the second Russian after Alexander Ovechkin to score 30 goals this season in the National Hockey League (NHL). It took him 53 matches to do this, writes on Tuesday, February 14, “Sport-Express”.

The hockey player scored a goal in the away match of the regular season of the NHL, which took place on Tuesday and ended with the victory of Florida with a score of 2: 1. The striker scored his 30th goal this season and became the second Russian to reach this mark.

Thus, 25-year-old Kaprizov became the first Minnesota hockey player in 15 years to score 30 or more goals in two consecutive seasons. Previously, forwards Brian Rolston and Marian Gaborik set such an achievement.

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin currently has 32 goals in 54 games this season.

On December 19 last year, Kaprizov overcame the mark of 200 points in the NHL regular season and was recognized as the first star of the Minnesota-Ottawa game. It took him one more game than Evgeni Malkin and two more than Alexander Ovechkin to achieve the same result.

