Karan Deol Drisha Acharya Wedding Live: Sunny Deol’s son will ride a mare today, know the updates every moment

Drisha-Karan’s love story

Reportedly, Karan and Drisha have known each other since they were kids. Their friendship turned into love and now both are all set to give a new name to their relationship. Drisha is a very private person, so she has kept her Instagram account private as well. He has a total of 462 followers. If media reports are to be believed, the two will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

Who are the brides of Karan Deol

Drisha Acharya is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. Drisha’s parents Sumit Acharya and Chimu Acharya live in Dubai. Karan’s future wife also lives with her parents. Drisha’s mother Chimu is the promoter of one of the top event management companies. According to reports, Drisha works with her mother as the National Program Manager.

These stars will attend the reception

According to media reports, there will be a grand reception party in the evening. In which the Deol family has sent invitations to their close friends in the Bollywood industry. Salman is a very close friend of the family and is expected to attend the reception.” Apart from Salman, the wedding reception will be attended by many people including Salim Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and the Bachchan family.

Bobby Deol also danced with his wife

Everyone’s attention got stuck on the would-be groom Karan Deol’s uncle-aunt Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol. Tania looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga. Bobby looked smart in an off-white sherwani. The couple danced to the song ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai’ from the film ‘Barsaat’ in Sangeet. Users are commenting on the video. Also praising Tania’s beauty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Karan and Drisha did a bang dance

Meanwhile, Karan and Drisha Acharya’s haldi and mehendi ceremony was a big bang. Everyone enjoyed a lot. Karan Deol appeared in a black outfit in his sangeet ceremony. His fiancée Drisha Acharya also wore the same color outfit. Drisha looked very beautiful in an off shoulder dress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FilmyGyan (@filmygyan)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FILMYGYAN (@filmygyan)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are going to tie the knot in Mumbai today. The deeply in love couple will get married at Taj Lands End Bandra in the presence of their close friends and family. Karan and Drisha will walk together between 9.30 am and 11 am, after the ceremony and blessings they will prepare for the reception in the evening.