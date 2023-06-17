Karan Deol Sangeet: Ranveer Singh danced a lot by lifting the groom in his lap, Sunny became Tara Singh and created rebellion, VIDEO VIRAL

Karan Deol Song: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Ranveer Singh added color to the Sangeet Ceremony on Friday. On the other hand, happiness was clearly visible on Sunny Deol’s face and she danced fiercely. Bobby Deol came in front of paparazzi with his wife Tania Deol. The groom’s uncle and aunt also gave a dance performance in the sangeet. Many videos of ceremonies are coming out on social media, but the attention of the fans got stuck on these 3 videos.

Sunny Deol- Ranveer Singh danced fiercely

The entire Deol family attended the sangeet ceremony of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. At the sangeet, Sunny arrived in Gadar’s Tara Singh look. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. He does not perform in his son’s music, it could not have happened. Sunny danced fiercely on the song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from ‘Gadar’. At the same time, Ranveer Singh joined the pre-wedding and danced on the song Dil Le Gayi. The actor lifted Karan in his lap and danced.

Dharmendra danced with grandson

Dharmendra also won everyone’s heart with his dance in grandson Karan’s sangeet. The Sholay star danced her heart out with her grandson on the song from the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. A video has surfaced in which he is seen dancing with Karan on the stage. A happiness is clearly visible on his face. The video is fast becoming viral on social media.

Bobby Deol’s wife caught everyone’s attention

Everyone’s attention got stuck on the would-be groom Karan Deol’s uncle-aunt Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol. Tania looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga. Bobby looked smart in an off-white sherwani. The couple danced to the song ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai’ from the film ‘Barsaat’ in Sangeet. Users are commenting on the video. Also praising Tania’s beauty.

