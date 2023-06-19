Karan-Drisha Wedding Reception: Salman-Aamir added color to Karan Deol’s reception, Deepika arrived with Ranveer Singh

Sunny Deol seen in all-black look at son’s reception



Sunny Deol appeared in an all-black look at his son Karan’s wedding reception. He was seen distributing sweets to paparazzi along with his second son Rajveer Deol.

Salman-Aamir arrive for Karan and Drisha’s reception



Many Bollywood celebs attended the reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Salman Khan arrived in Karan and Drisha’s wedding reception wearing a deep blue suit. While Aamir Khan kept his look simple.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception



Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. After their marriage in the afternoon, a grand reception was held at night. In this, the newlywed couple posed for the paparazzi. Karan looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, while Drisha looked gorgeous in a shimmery gown.

Karan Deol shared wedding pictures



Karan Deol shared wedding pictures with Drisha Acharya. “You are my today and all my tomorrows, the beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives,” he captioned the wedding pictures. In the photo, Karan wore a white sherwani, while Drishya looked stunning in a red lehenga. Was looking beautiful.