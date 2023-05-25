Karan Johar Birthday: Karan was crazy about this beauty, charges so much for a film, know her net worth

Karan Johar

Karan Johar Net Worth: Karan Johar is not just a director and producer. In recent years, she has participated in acting, costume designing, hosting and judging several reality shows.

Talking about Karan Johar’s net worth, according to the report of The Financial Express, the director’s total assets are $ 215 million, which becomes Rs 1740 crore in Indian currency. Karan Johar charges around Rs 2 to 3 crores for a film.

Karan Johar lives in a sea-facing flat in Mumbai’s Carter Road, which he bought in the year 2010. The cost of an 8000 sq ft duplex is around Rs 32 crore. He also has another house in Malabar Hills, which costs him around 20 crores.

Karan Johar owns some luxury cars, which include BMW 745, BMW 760, Mercedes S Class. Their cost has been estimated at around Rs 7.5-8 crore.

Karan Johar started his career as a director, his first film was “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and this film proved to be a blockbuster. Earlier, Karan used to assist Aditya Chopra during ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Talking about Karan Johar’s love story, he used to like Twinkle Khanna. Both used to study together in the boarding school of Panchgani. This was revealed by Karan during the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s book Mrs Funnybones.

In the Miss World pageant held in Poland in September 2006, Karan Johar was the only Indian filmmaker to become a jury member of the contest. His show Koffee with Karan is quite famous.

Talking about the work front, Karan is going to make a comeback as a director with the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The pairing of Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt will rock in the film. It will be released in theaters on 28 July.