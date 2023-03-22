March 22 - BLiTZ. The Ukrainian crisis has accelerated the formation of a multipolar world and the strengthening of the influence of the global South, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://demokrata.hu/vilag/oroszorszag-kiall-magaert-657807/">declared</a> member of the Federation Council, head of the international committee Grigory Karasin in an interview with the Hungarian edition of Demokrata.

The key role is beginning to be played by the countries of the South, which stand for equal partnership and honest cooperation, and for an order based on the rules of the West, the senator noted.

A multipolar world is being built by Russia, China, India, Africa, Latin America, and the countries of Southeast Asia. And they no longer want to put up with the neo-colonial dictates of the collective West. Countries build relationships with each other, taking into account each other’s interests, including in the field of security.

According to Karasin, the West continues to cling to the “chimera” of world domination, but this period of history is fading into the past. Russia was forced to turn around to face East and South, the West simply left our country no other choice, he also stressed.

Bloomberg: US and Western Politics Cause Global South to Protect Russia March 19, 2023 at 16:58

On the territory of Ukraine, Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24, 2022.