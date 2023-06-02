Karnataka: All eyes on Congress’s 5 guarantees, CM Siddaramaiah will take a big decision today

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting of senior officials of the state government before the state cabinet meeting. In this cabinet meeting, the state cabinet is going to take a decision soon on the five promises made by the state government. Here all eyes are on the seal on the five guarantees given during the assembly elections along with the decisions to be taken in the second meeting of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress cabinet to be held today.

Bengaluru | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds a meeting of senior officers of the state government before the state cabinet meeting. The state cabinet to take a decision on the five promises made by the state government in the cabinet meeting soon. pic.twitter.com/I1KtQSuS1p

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023



these are the five promises

The Congress had promised before the assembly elections that it would implement five guarantees as soon as it came to power, including 200 units of free electricity to each household (Griha Jyoti Yojana), monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to the female head of each household (Griha Lakshmi Yojana), 10 kg free rice per month to every member of families living below the poverty line (Anna Bhagya Yojana), Rs. 3,000 per month to every graduate unemployed in the age group of 18 to 25 years for two years and Rs. 1500 per month to diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi Yojana) and free travel facility to women in public buses (Shakti Yojana).

Detailed information after cabinet meeting

State’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa told- We have announced five guarantees. We discussed it in detail. We have assured that 10 kg rice will be given, there is no hesitation in implementing it, but we will give detailed information about it after the cabinet meeting. He said- We will implement the guarantees we have promised in a phased manner. Regarding the Anna Bhagya scheme, Muniyappa said that the state government will ask the central government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to provide rice to Karnataka. He said- If the Central Government and FCI deny it, then we will buy rice by issuing tenders ourselves or through organizations and distribute it among the beneficiaries.

Scheme implemented on the day of formation of government

Significantly, during the elections, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that these schemes would be implemented on the day of formation of the government. However, Siddaramaiah said on May 20 that the government had agreed in principle to implement these guarantees. He had sought time till the next cabinet meeting. Siddaramaiah had said after the first cabinet meeting, we have in principle approved the implementation of the guarantee. We will definitely implement it after having a detailed discussion and seeing the financial impact. Irrespective of the financial burden, we will implement these five guarantees. (with language input)