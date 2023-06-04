-Advertisement-
International

karnataka be like rajasthan dk shivkumar pain spilled over not becoming cm told supporters wait avd | Will Karnataka be like Rajasthan? Shivkumar’s pain spilled over not becoming CM, told supporters

By Blitz India Desk
Who will become the Chief Minister of Karnataka? Brainstorming continues in Congress, announcement may be made between 48 to 72 hours
Shivkumar told the supporters – your wish will be fulfilled

After becoming the Deputy Chief Minister went on a tour of his constituency shivkumar told voters that their wish (to see him as chief minister) would never be false and asked them (voters) to wait patiently. Shivakumar said, you gave a large number of votes to make me the Chief Minister, but what to do, a decision has been taken. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to respect the elders – I have to be patient. But I just want to tell you that your wish (to see me as the chief minister) will never be false, he said while addressing a gathering here. Be patient.

Karnataka election

