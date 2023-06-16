karnataka: ‘BJP should first tell about the revelries being given in its government’, Priyank Kharge’s retort

Congress MLA in Karnataka and son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after BJP IT head Amit Malviya criticized the Congress for free facilities being given by Congress in Karnataka Priyank Kharge has retaliated. Priyank said- Amit Malviya should first be told about the revelries being given in his government. In Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister of BJP has announced to give free scooty to girl students. Is he not a revedi? I don’t know why BJP has so much problem with women empowerment. I appeal to Amit Malviya to first look at his governments and then say something.

Amit Malviya should first tell about the ravishes being given in his government. In Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister of BJP has announced to give free scooty to girl students. Is he not a revedi? I don’t know why BJP has so much problem with women empowerment. I appeal to Amit Malviya… pic.twitter.com/gELyQ7xvJ7

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 15, 2023



Amit Malviya had targeted

Let me tell you that a few days back, you had targeted the Karnataka Congress by tweeting. Malaviya had written, ‘The politics of Revadi is already creating havoc in Karnataka. The Finance Department of the Government of Karnataka informs RTCs including KSRTC and BMTC that it cannot provide additional grant for payment of wages and fuel expenditure. Will the Congress now promise free bus travel from its own pocket?’

Revdi politics is bleeding Karnataka already. Govt of Karnataka’s Finance Department informs RTCs, including KSRTC and BMTC, that it cannot provide additional grant for payment of wages and fuel expenditure. Will Congress now pay for the promised free bus rides from its pocket? pic.twitter.com/BggC7jgqvu

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 15, 2023



Congress’s five guarantees

Let us tell you that on the first day of coming to power in Karnataka, Congress had promised to implement ‘five guarantees’. These promises include 200 units of free electricity to all households (Griha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the female head of every household (Griha Lakshmi), 10 kg free food to each member of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family (Anna Bhagya) rice, Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for two years to unemployed diploma holders (both in the 18-25 age group) (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti) .

Expert opinion on five guarantees

On the other hand, according to experts, implementing the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the Congress could cost the state exchequer around Rs 50,000 crore every year. Political analysts say that the five ‘guarantees’ have contributed significantly to the Congress’s resounding victory in the May 10 assembly elections.

Explainer: Will DK Shivakumar become the savior of Congress in Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka?