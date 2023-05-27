Karnataka Cabinet: Before the expansion of the cabinet, a ruckus started in the Congress, a ruckus regarding the post of minister

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: In Karnataka, supporters of Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani protested outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office demanding a ministerial berth for their leader. Rudrappa Manappa Lamani has won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Haveri constituency. Supporters say that our Banjara community leader Rudrappa Lamani’s name was in the list till last night, but today we saw that his name is not there. If our leader does not get the ministerial post, we will oppose it because we have given ours. Congress got 75 votes in the election, so there should be at least one leader from our community.

Karnataka | Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani’s supporters stage protest outside Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office demanding ministerial post for the leader.Rudrappa Manappa Lamani won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haveri constituency.

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Cabinet expansion in Karnataka today: Significantly, a week after the formation of the government in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, today i.e. on Saturday, 24 MLAs will be sworn in as ministers. Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were continuously visiting Delhi regarding cabinet expansion. The names of the MLAs have been stamped in collaboration with the Congress high command. Let us inform, earlier on May 20, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar took oath along with 10 ministers.

24 MLAs will take oath as ministers: In the swearing-in ceremony organized at the Raj Bhavan, the MLA will take oath as minister amid tight security arrangements, in fact it is expected that a huge crowd may gather to witness the ceremony. According to Congress leaders, Senior MLAs HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, Dr HC Mahadevappa, State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre, former State Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao K N Rajanna, Sharanbasappa Darshanpur, Sivananda Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, SS Mallikarjuna, Shivraj Sangappa Tangdagi, Dr. Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D. Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresh BS, son of former chief minister S. Bangarappa Madhu Bangarappa, Dr. MC Sudhakar and B. Nagendra can take oath as ministers today.

The promises will be discussed in the next meeting – Siddaramaiah: On the other hand, regarding cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that we have taken the decision from the point of view of regional, caste and social justice. We have decided the Council of Ministers only after discussing it thoroughly with the High Command. He said that we will take a decision on our promises in the next cabinet meeting. The next cabinet meeting is likely to be held in June.

#WATCH We have taken a decision (on the Council of Ministers) from the point of view of regional, caste and social justice. We have decided the Council of Ministers only after discussing it thoroughly with the High Command. We will take a decision on our promises in the next cabinet meeting. Next cabinet meeting likely to be held in June: Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/7GccPQuZ4Q

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 27, 2023



‘He will change the entire history of the country..’ Nitish Kumar raised questions on the new Parliament House, know what the CM said..

The list of ministers released by the Congress includes the names of six Lingayat and four Vokkaliga MLAs. At the same time, three MLAs belong to Scheduled Castes, two to Scheduled Tribes and five to Other Backward Classes. Brahmins have also got representation in the Karnataka cabinet in the form of Dinesh Gundu Rao. It is being told that Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, D Sudhakar, Cheluvarayaswamy, Mankul Vaidya and MC Sudhakar are considered close to Shivakumar.with language input