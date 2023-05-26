Karnataka Cabinet: Brainstorming in Congress regarding cabinet expansion, 20 leaders may soon become ministers

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: From the Congress high command to the leaders, the process of brainstorming is going on regarding the expansion of the cabinet in Karnataka. Top Congress leaders had an in-depth discussion with state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday regarding cabinet expansion. On Thursday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, party general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday regarding cabinet expansion. After this, both of them had a separate meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

Discussion of names: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar along with Randeep Surjewala held another meeting at the party’s Gurdwara Rakabganj Road office. In this meeting, the names of the MLAs who could be included in the expanded cabinet of the state were discussed. According to information received from sources, there is a possibility of inducting about 20 more ministers in the Karnataka cabinet. Let me tell you, one more round of discussion will be held before finalizing the state cabinet.

8 ministers took oath along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar: Significantly, on May 20, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar along with eight MLAs took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. However, the portfolios of those ministers have not yet been received after the swearing-in. At the same time, 8 ministers have taken oath in the newly formed government, whereas under the initial plan, about 28 MLAs were to be included in the cabinet.

9 years of Modi government: From demonetisation to Make in India, know nine big decisions of Modi government in 9 years

According to media reports and reports coming from inside, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are putting forward the names of their close MLAs for ministerial posts. There is also a tussle in the politics of Karnataka regarding this. Because of the media reports, there is also a problem in finalizing the names. Please tell, there can be a maximum of 34 ministers in Karnataka.Courtesy of Language Input