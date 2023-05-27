Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Siddaramaiah cabinet expansion, 24 new ministers took oath, see full list

Karnataka On Saturday, while expanding the cabinet of the Congress government, 24 ministers were included in it. With this, a week after the party came to power in the state, all 34 ministerial posts in the cabinet have been filled. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to these 24 ministers.

Siddaramaiah also included NS Bosaraju in the cabinet

Apart from 23 MLAs, these ministers include NS Bosaraju, by including whom the Congress high command has surprised everyone. Bosaraju is not yet a member of the Legislative Council or the Legislative Assembly. Bosaraju, a former member of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, is the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Bosaraju, a resident of Raichur, is a committed Congress worker. His name was approved by the Congress high command on Friday. A Karnataka official said that this has happened occasionally when all the sanctioned posts in the Karnataka cabinet have been filled.

The Karnataka government can have a maximum of 34 ministers.

Government of Karnataka There can be a maximum of 34 ministers. Ten ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, were administered the oath of office on May 20.

Now Siddaramaiah challenges Modi, speak for 15 minutes about the achievements of the Yeddyurappa government

These MLAs took oath as ministers

HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, state Congress working president Ishwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao took oath. Apart from them, KN Rajanna, Sharanbasappa Darshanpur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, SS Mallikarjuna, Shivraj Sangappa Tangdagi, Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, NS Bosaraju, Suresh BS , Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar and B Nagendra are among the MLAs who took oath.

M Krishnappa, who was elected MLA four times, away from the cabinet, supporters raised slogans

Formerly a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, M Krishnappa, who was elected as an MLA four times, was not included in the cabinet this time. Supporters of MLAs who did not find a place in the cabinet, including Krishnappa, raised slogans during the swearing-in ceremony. During this, they had posters in their hands demanding that their leaders be given a place in the cabinet.

Close ones of DK Shivakumar also got a place in the cabinet

According to Congress sources, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, D Sudhakar, Cheluvarayaswamy, Mankal Vaidya and MC Sudhakar are considered close to Shivakumar. In an official statement released on Friday night, it was said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained balance in the cabinet by paying due respect to senior and junior legislators as well as taking care of caste and regional equations. The statement also said that there would be eight MLAs from the Lingayat community in the cabinet. In this, representation has been given to various sub-sects of the community.

cabinet expansion in karnataka after delhi tour

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital for the last three days and held several rounds of discussions with the party leadership on cabinet expansion. The names of 24 ministers were finalized after hours-long talks between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with top central leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi finalized the list of ministers.

Big win for Congress in Karnataka

Significantly, the Congress has come to power by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.