Karnataka cabinet repeals anti-conversion law, bill to be introduced in next assembly session

of Karnataka siddaramaiah government brought in today under BJP rule anti conversion law has been cancelled. brought during BJP rule anti conversion law It was very controversial which was decided to be canceled after the cabinet meeting today.

The next session of the Vidhansabha is starting from 3rd July.

Now the state government will bring a bill in the next assembly session to repeal the anti-conversion law. It may be noted that the next session of the Vidhan Sabha is starting from July 3. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told the media after the cabinet meeting that the cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill and decided to repeal it.

There is a provision of five years imprisonment in the law.

It may be noted that the BJP government in Karnataka had passed the Protection of the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or the Anti-Conversion Bill from the Karnataka Legislative Council in September last year. This bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another through misrepresentation, coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage. If found guilty, provision was made for a jail term of three to five years and a fine of up to Rs 25,000.

Many other states have also made laws to stop conversion.

It may be noted that apart from Karnataka, other states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also passed laws prohibiting religious conversion. The first case under the anti-conversion law in Karnataka was registered in October last year. In which a 24-year-old Muslim youth was accused of marrying a Hindu woman and converting her. The second case was registered in November, in which a youth was accused of harassing a woman from Madhya Pradesh.

Death penalty, fine also possible in Pocso Act, Brij Bhushan Singh may get relief after chart sheet of Delhi Police