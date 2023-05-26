Karnataka cabinet will be expanded on Saturday, 24 ministers including Rahim Khan and B Suresh can take oath

New Delhi : The cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government will be expanded in Karnataka on Saturday. About 24 ministers can be sworn in in the expansion of the cabinet. Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa said in Bengaluru that the expansion of the state cabinet will take place on Saturday afternoon and the allocation of portfolios will also be done by evening. On the other hand, if media reports are to be believed, the names of HK Patil, B Suresh and Rahim Khan are included in the list of ministers taking oath. On May 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and eight ministers took oath. However, the portfolios of the ministers have not been divided yet. On the other hand, there is also news that before the cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met Sonia Gandhi

According to media reports, before the cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence and met her and Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Top leaders of the Congress had a detailed discussion with the state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday regarding the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet. When asked whether there will be cabinet expansion on Saturday, DK Shivakumar said that he hopes so.

These 20 leaders can be made ministers

Congress general secretary and party in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that Siddaramaiah has discussed with the party, but he will decide on the cabinet. He has discussed many names. He told me that the cabinet expansion will take place on Saturday. According to media reports, the 20 leaders who can be made ministers in the state cabinet expansion include Lakshmi Hebbalkar, HK Patil, Ishwar Khandre, Nagarendra, Mahadevappa, SS Mallikarjuna, Sharan Prakash Patil, B Suresh, KB Gowda, Santosh Lad, The names of Madhu Bangarappa, Rahim Khan, Venkatesh, Dinesh Gundu Rao or RV Deshpande, Rudrappa Lamani, Rajanna, Darshanpur, Chaluvarai Swamy, Shivraj Tangadi and Puttarangashetty are included.

Oath taking in afternoon, department will be divided till evening

Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa said on Friday that the expansion of the state cabinet will take place on Saturday afternoon and the allocation of portfolios will also be done by evening. Muniyappa also said that barring four or five ministerial posts, the remaining posts would be filled in a day. According to the minister, there will be a combination of senior and young leaders in the cabinet. Regarding the departments, the minister said that it has not been decided yet. He said that the portfolios will be decided tomorrow. Departments are to be announced by Saturday evening.

10 ministers including Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar have taken oath

According to media reports, 10 ministerial posts have been filled so far, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on May 20, while 24 posts are vacant. Apart from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, those who took oath included Dr G Parameshwara, Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyanka Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. Vigorous lobbying has been done to be made a minister and many candidates have camped in Delhi to stake their claim.