karnataka cm siddaramaiah targets pm modi on terrorism said this on the death anniversary of rajiv gandhi sbh

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on PM Modi: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 32nd death anniversary at the Congress office in Bengaluru. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was also present with him on this occasion. After paying tribute, CM Siddaramaiah targeted the Prime Minister on terrorism. Targeting PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said that- PM Modi talks about terrorism, no one from BJP has lost his life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we support terrorism but, many Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were killed in terrorist attacks.