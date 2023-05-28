Karnataka: Congress MLA TB Jayachandra’s granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi, seeks ministerial post for grandfather

Karnataka The Congress government has expanded the cabinet. In which 24 ministers including a woman Lakshmi Hebbalkar and senior MLA HK Patil were included. With this, all the 34 ministerial posts in the cabinet were filled. Here, a little girl has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi to include her grandfather in the cabinet. The picture of the little girl and her letter is going viral on the social media.

Little girl writes letter to Rahul, demands grandfather to be made minister in Karnataka

According to the pictures that are going viral on social media, a small child has written a letter to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Dada be made a minister. In fact, the girl is the granddaughter of Karnataka Congress veteran and MLA TB Jayachandra. In the letter, Jayachandra’s granddaughter wrote, Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am TB Jayachandra’s granddaughter. I am sad that my grandfather did not become a minister. Arna Sandeep further wrote, I want him to become a minister because he is kind, capable and hardworking person.

Dissatisfied anger on the streets after Karnataka cabinet expansion

Karnataka After the cabinet expansion in 2007, the resentment among many senior MLAs, who did not get a place in the cabinet, was seen in the form of a demonstration outside (Raj Bhavan). Angry supporters of these MLAs raised slogans outside the ‘Raj Bhavan’, the residence of the governor, for not getting a place in the cabinet. Apart from Bengaluru, demonstrations were also held at Tumakuru’s Sira, Mysuru, Haveri, Kodagu and many other places. Many angry MLAs and their supporters expressed their displeasure.

Congress straightens caste equation in Karnataka cabinet expansion, eight Lingayat and six Vokkaliga leaders become ministers

TB Jayachandra’s supporters protest at CM Siddaramaiah’s residence

TB Jayachandra’s supporters protested outside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence alleging that ‘gross injustice’ has been done to the Kunchitiga community as it has not been given any representation. An angry Jayachandra said that he would meet the party high command and seek justice.