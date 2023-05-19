Karnataka: First cabinet meeting will be vigorous, Siddaramaiah will fulfill every promise of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka

New CM of Karnataka : The Congress government has been formed in Karnataka, but now the biggest challenge before the party will be to fulfill the election promises. Siddaramaiah, who is going to become the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, and D.K. Shivkumar has reached the capital Delhi to invite senior Congress leaders to the swearing-in ceremony and hold discussions with the leadership on cabinet formation.

Let us tell you that Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on 20 May. D.K. Shivkumar will also take oath who will hold the post of Deputy Chief Minister in this government. After reaching Delhi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Shivakumar spoke to the media and said that we have come here to invite our leaders. We will personally invite the Gandhi family and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Decision on all five guarantees in the first cabinet meeting

Further D.K. Shivkumar said that the formation of the cabinet also has to be discussed. Shivkumar says that with the formation of the government, the work on all the five guarantees will start. He said that this is not the guarantee of DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah. This is the guarantee of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have announced these guarantees… It will be decided in the first cabinet meeting.

who will be attending

When Shivakumar was asked which leaders of the opposition would be present at the swearing-in ceremony, he said that Congress national president Kharge is looking into the matter. Let us discuss here that in the meeting of Congress Legislature Party held on Thursday, Siddaramaiah was formally elected as the leader, after which he presented the claim to form the government before the Governor.

Sanctioned strength of ministers in Karnataka cabinet 34

It is noteworthy that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will take oath along with some ministers at 12.30 pm at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The first challenge before Siddaramaiah will be to form a cabinet with the right balance, representing all communities, religions, classes and legislators from the old and new generations. The sanctioned strength of ministers in the Karnataka cabinet is 34 and many MLAs aspire for ministerial posts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to Karnataka on 20, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah

The Congress won 135 seats, while the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 66 and 19 seats, respectively, in the May 10 election to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

