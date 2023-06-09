Karnataka: Free bus from June 11, free electricity from August, Siddaramaiah will distribute tickets as ‘conductor’

On the basis of its 5 guarantee scheme, the Congress has registered a tremendous victory in the Karnataka elections, now is the time to fulfill those promises. In this episode, the new Congress government in Karnataka has said to start its two major programs in August. According to a report in Indian Express, after a meeting with senior officials on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that 200 units of free electricity will be started from August 1 to all households under the Griha Jyoti Yojana. Along with this, on the 17th to 18th of August, an amount of Rs 2000 will be given to a woman in each house under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana.

free bus travel for womenSame, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch Shakti Yojana on 11th June. Under this scheme, women will be given free travel facility in state-run buses. It is being told that on the day of the launch of the scheme, CM Siddaramaiah will play the role of a conductor in a bus. According to sources, on June 11, the chief minister will travel in a BMTC bus and distribute free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital. At the same time, ministers and MLAs will flag off the services together in their respective districts and constituencies. Let me tell you, this scheme is one of the five guarantees of the Congress in the assembly elections.

Benefits of the scheme reached all the beneficiariesA statement has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Office regarding the 5 Guarantee Scheme. Regarding the scheme, CM Siddaramaiah has directed the MLAs along with the district in-charge ministers to ensure that the Shakti Yojana reaches all eligible beneficiaries irrespective of caste, religion and class. CM Siddaramaiah has said that the Shakti Yojana will provide relief to those women of the state who were troubled by inflation.

Significantly, the burden on the exchequer will increase by about Rs 13,000 crore per year due to the Griha Jyoti Yojana. At the same time, the government may have to spend Rs 35,000 crore for the Griha Laxmi Yojana. Regarding this, CM Siddaramaiah has said that the state government is implementing all the guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power. That too when it is known that a lot of money is needed for this.