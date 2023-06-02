Karnataka: Free electricity-grains, Congress government will give 3 thousand months to the unemployed, had promised in the election

Karnataka: After the formation of the government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now moving towards implementing his five guarantee scheme. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that all the 5 election guarantees of the Congress government will be fulfilled in this financial year. He said that the cabinet has decided to implement the five guarantees without any discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. The Congress had promised before the assembly elections that it would implement five guarantees as soon as it comes to power.

Decision taken in cabinet meetingKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we held a cabinet meeting today. In which the party discussed in depth all the five promises. CM said that we have decided that all the five guarantees will be implemented in the current financial year. At the same time, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that today we have taken a historic decision for Karnataka. We are going to implement 5 guarantees and we have given time frame. We have signed in front of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and are going to implement it soon.

#WATCH , Bangalore: Today we have taken a historic decision for Karnataka. We are going to implement 5 guarantees, and we have given the deadline. We have signed in front of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and are going to implement it soon: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/QiFeg989Pb

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023



What is Congress’s five guarantee scheme: Let me tell you, before the elections, the Congress had talked about implementing five guarantees after the victory in the state. in those five guarantees

Griha Lakshmi Yojana: Under this scheme or for Rs 2000 monthly assistance will be provided. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told that the scheme will be started from August 15.

Anna Bhagya Yojana: Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the state government will give 10 kg of food grains free of cost to BPL families, Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

Power Plan: Under the Shakti Yojana, from June 1 in Karnataka, women will be able to travel free of cost in public transport buses except AC, luxury buses.

Youth Fund Scheme: Under the Yuva Nidhi Yojana, unemployed graduates who passed in 2022-23 will get Rs 3 thousand, unemployed diploma holders will get Rs 1500 for 24 months.

Griha Jyoti Yojana: Under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, from July 1, all households will get 200 units of free electricity every month. But, customers have to pay the balance.

Congress will fight the Rajasthan assembly elections unitedly, is it really resolved between Gehlot and Pilot?

Will release the plan in any caseIt is noteworthy that before the cabinet meeting, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa had said that we have announced five guarantees. We have discussed this in detail. He said that we will implement the guarantees we have promised in a phased manner. At the same time, CM Siddaramaiah from Karnataka had said that we have in principle approved the implementation of the guarantee. He also said that we will definitely do it after having a detailed discussion and seeing the financial impact. Irrespective of the financial burden, we will implement these five guarantees.