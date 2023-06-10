Karnataka: Free travel for women in buses from tomorrow, know from when the unemployed will get allowance and 200 units of electricity

After the formation of the government in Karnataka, now the CM of the state is busy in implementing the election promises. In this episode, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear today i.e. on Saturday that women can travel free of cost in government buses under the Shakti Yojana. He said that women can travel up to 20 kilometers free of cost in border states. Significantly, the Congress party had promised before the recently held state assembly elections that it would implement five guarantees after coming to power, including the facility of free travel for women in public buses.

The scheme will be launched on SundayKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will launch this scheme from Vidhana Soudha tomorrow i.e. on Sunday. Regarding the Shakti Yojana, CM Siddaramaiah said that we are starting a scheme included in five guarantees at 11 am on Sunday from Vidhana Soudha. Every woman will be able to travel free of cost within the state in government buses other than AC and Volvo, including express bus services.

How far will the free bus facility be available?Regarding Shakti Yojana, CM Siddaramaiah said that if women want to travel in interstate bus then this service is not free. He said that if a woman wants to go to Tirupati, she cannot travel for free. She can go to Mulbagal located in Kolar district bordering the state and after that this free travel service will not be available. At the same time, CM Siddaramaiah said that no fee will be charged from women going up to 20 km in neighboring states.

When will other schemes be implementedKarnataka CM Siddaramaiah told that apart from Shakti Yojana, other four guarantee schemes will also be started soon. CM said that Griha Jyoti Yojana, which provides free electricity up to 200 units to domestic consumers, will be started from Kalburgi from July 1. On the same day Anna Bhagya, a scheme to provide 10 kg free rice to BPL families living below the poverty line, will be launched in Mysuru. Apart from this, Griha Lakshmi Yojana will be started from Belagavi on 16th August. Under this, monthly financial assistance of two thousand rupees will be given to the female head of each family. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will invite applications for Griha Laxmi Yojana from July 15.

Amount will be given for 24 months under Yuva Nidhi AllowanceKarnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that under the Yuva Nidhi Yojana, the government will give unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 monthly to the graduates of the state and Rs 1500 to the diploma holders. Regarding the Yuva Nidhi Yojana, CM Siddaramaiah said that if graduates and diploma holders who pass the examination in 2022 to 23 do not get a job within six months of passing their examination, they will get allowance for 24 months.Courtesy of Language Input