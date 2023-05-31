-Advertisement-
karnataka minister priyank kharge said framework being prepared to fulfill the election promises vwt | Siddaramaiah government engaged in fulfilling five election promises in Karnataka, said Priyanka Kharge

By Blitz India Media Desk
What are the election promises of Congress

Let us tell you that during the assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress has given 200 units of free electricity to all families under the ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme, monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to the female head of each family under the ‘Griha Lakshmi’ scheme, below poverty line Under the ‘Annabhagya’ scheme, 10 kg of free rice was promised to each member of the family living below. Under the ‘Yuvanidhi’ scheme in the state, the party will give Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holder youth (18 to 25 years of age) for two years and free travel to women in public buses. promised to provide.

