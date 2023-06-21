Karnataka will buy food grains from Punjab, Chhattisgarh and these states, DK Shivakumar said, Center should not do politics

Government of Karnataka Anna Bhagya Scheme Looking forward to implementing. In view of this, Karnataka is now planning to buy food grains from Punjab, Chhattisgarh and other neighboring states. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said in Bengaluru, we have talked to Punjab, Chhattisgarh and other neighboring states. We are going to buy grain from them. I request the central government not to do politics on the stomach of the poor, you are not giving your rice, it is the rice of the farmers. We don’t want free rice from anyone, Karnataka government is able to buy.

FCI gave blow to Anna Bhagya scheme

In fact, the Karnataka Congress government, which is preparing to implement its second guarantee scheme, the Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides 10 kg of food grains per person per month to all BPL families, suffered a setback when the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution issued a By issuing notes, the sale of wheat and rice to the state governments from the stock of Food Corporation of India (FCI) was stopped. For which the Center and the Karnataka government came face to face.

Siddaramaiah accused the Center of playing politics

Condemning this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told a press conference on Wednesday that it was a “political decision” taken by the BJP government at the Center to stop Karnataka from supplying food grains to the poor. Let us tell you that the Karnataka government had sought 2.28 lakh metric tonnes from FCI for the supply of food grains under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Siddaramaiah said that the FCI had agreed to supply about 2.22 lakh metric tonnes in two letters on June 12. But a day later, on Tuesday, the Central Ministry directed FCI against selling food grains to state governments.

Center stopping FCI sales to states despite having 7 lakh tonnes of rice stock: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah claimed that despite having a stock of seven lakh tonnes of rice, the Center was stopping the sale of FCI to the states. He said Karnataka had approached rice-growing states such as Chhattisgarh, Telangana and others to ensure that its plan is not disrupted and is implemented from July 1. Expecting to get rice at Rs 36.6 per kg, Karnataka currently has a fixed monthly expenditure of Rs 840 crore for the scheme

