Karthik and Kiara starrer ‘Satyprem Ki Katha’ song ‘Pasoori Nu’ released

Craze is increasing among the audience regarding Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. This film is just a few days away from its release. The scintillating trailer and songs of the film have already raised the excitement among the masses. But now to take the craze of the fans and the audience to another level, the makers have come up with the latest track ‘Pasoori Nu’ from the film. The song has been brought alive with the magical voice of Arijit Singh.

By the way, all the songs of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ released so far have created a special place in the hearts of the people and every song of the album is getting a lot of love from the audience. Now, by adding the song ‘Pasoori Nu’ to their superhit album, the makers have guaranteed that the film is a musical blockbuster. As the song sounds really awesome with its heart touching melody, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in the song is making it even more special. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Arjit Singh have come together once again to recreate this masterpiece, we can say that with Arjit’s voice, no one could have made this song better than him.

This song of the film is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Its music is given by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Lyrics of the song are by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

The music of ‘Satyprem Ki Katha’ is peppy yet heart touching. Its earlier released songs like ‘Naseeb Se’, ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, ‘Gujju Pataka’ and ‘Sun Sajni’ are already ruling the hearts of the audience and now the entry ‘Pasoori Nu’ has added to the album cover of the film. Made it even more special.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sharin Mantri Kedia along with Kishore Arora and director Sameer Vidwans have won National Awards for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theaters on June 29, 2023.