Karthik Aryan’s film Satyaprem Ki Katha will flop or create history, KRK predicts

Story of KRK on Satyaprem: The teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is out. You can watch the movie in theaters from June 29. Viewers are giving positive response regarding the teaser. Meanwhile, film critic and actor KRK have made a big comment about Karthik’s film. He claimed that ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ would be a super hit.

KRK said this about ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK gives his opinion about every film. He does not hold back in telling whether the movie will run or not. Now he has commented on Karthik Aryan’s film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. KRK writes on his Twitter, I got the inside report. The story of the film Satya Prem will be blockbuster and Aryan Karthik will become Ranbir Kapoor’s competition! That means these two will rule Bollywood for the next 10 years.

I got inside reports. movie #SatyaPremKiKatha is going to become a blockbuster and @TheAaryanKartik will become direct competitor of #RanbirKapoor, Means they both will rule Bollywood for next 10 years.

KRK’s prediction about Singham Again

Sometime back, KRK had commented on Ajay Devgan’s film Singham Again. He wrote, Breaking News :- Ajay Devgan will be in Singham 3. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh! They are all coming together to break Pathan’s record! Let’s see if they can beat Shah Rukh Khan!

Karthik Aryan was last seen in Shahzada

Let us tell you that Karthik Aryan was last seen in the film Shahzada with Kriti Sanon. Although the film was badly beaten at the box office. In such a situation, Karthik and the makers have high hopes from the movie. According to media reports, the actor has taken a whopping fee of 25 crores for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Please tell that the name of his character in this is Satyaprem Agarwal.