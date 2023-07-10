Karthik-Kiara film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” earns big on Day 11

Actor Karthik Aryan and actress Kiara Advani’s film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has earned well at the box office on the 11th day. However, the film got off to a slow start. After this it was seen that the earning of this film increased day by day. Then straight on the 11th day it has gathered a lot of buzz.

According to the report of Saknilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha once again made a strong entry at the box office. The film earned more on the 11th day than what it had earned in the last 6 days. Karthik’s film earned 5.25 crores on Sunday, so now the film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has collected a total of 66.06 crores. The film is said to have cost Rs 60 crore.

Director Sameer Vidwans handled the direction of Karthik-Kiara’s film. The film also stars Sapriya Pathak and Gajarat Rao in pivotal roles. Both of them have played the role of Karthik’s parents. Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeriya play the role of Kiara’s parents. Apart from this, Rajpal Yadav is also in an important role in this film.