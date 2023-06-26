Kashi will get state-of-the-art stadium by the end of 2024, the only cricket stadium in the state will be operated by BCCI

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Monday afternoon on his one-day visit. After landing at the helipad located at Varanasi Police Line, CM Yogi reached directly to the court of Kotwal Baba Kal Bhairav ​​of Kashi. After this CM Yogi reached Srikashi Vishwanath Dham. After this he addressed the public meeting. CM Yogi worshiped Baba Vishweshwar after anointing him with Shodshopachar method. This is the third visit of the Chief Minister to Varanasi in the month of June. Earlier, he had visited Varanasi on 11 June and 15 June as well.

Kashi will get the gift of international cricket stadium next year

By the end of next year, Kashi can get the gift of an international level cricket stadium. If this happens, it will be built in record time. Equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities, this will be the first cricket stadium in Uttar Pradesh, which will be operated by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Under the long term lease, he will also give a fixed amount to the government every year in lieu of this. The construction of this stadium, which is being built in a complex of about 31 acres, will cost about Rs 350 crore. Its sitting capacity (seating or audience capacity) will be 30 thousand.

Will become the best center to enhance the skills of young players

This stadium of Kashi will become an excellent center to hone the skills of young players not only from Purvanchal, but also from neighboring Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh. It is worth mentioning that there was already a proposal for a world class cricket stadium in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The problem was of land. The whole process gained momentum from September 2022. After the cabinet approved a budget of Rs 120 crore for the purchase of land, land was purchased from about 31 farmers.

The land has been handed over to UPCA

The special thing is that this whole process remained without controversy. The land has been handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) by the government. Larsen & Toubro (LNT), one of the country’s most renowned organizations in the field of infrastructure, has been made its executive body. The design is being finalised. The construction work will be started as soon as the final decision is taken on the design/map.

This stadium will become a means to enhance talents

Additional Chief Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare Dr. Navneet Sehgal said that there is a lot of cricketing talent in UP. Renowned players like Suresh Raina, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, fast bowler Praveen Kumar, amazing fielder with batsman Mohammad Kaif have been from Uttar Pradesh only. Many players of the state are doing better in IPL and other leagues as well. Kashi’s stadium will become a medium to enhance the talent of other talented young cricketers along with them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has the intention that according to the population, Uttar Pradesh should become Sirmaur in sports as well. This effort is a link to that intention.

Very happy with this gift of Modi and Yogi

International cricketer Suresh Raina said that ‘I am from Uttar Pradesh. Being a cricketer, my happiness increases even more on the gift that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are going to give in the form of International Cricket Stadium. Devadhidev Mahadev’s Kashi has its own importance. Kashi, which is one of the oldest cities of the world, is called Nyari in all the three worlds. Everyone wants to visit Kashi, this cultural city of the country, once. In such a situation, every player of the country and the world will be thrilled to play in Kashi.

Not only Purvanchal, it will become the best center for improving the skills of young players of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. International level coaches, gyms, clubs and pitches will become their means. Once Ranji, IPL, T20 and Test matches start here, this stadium will prove to be a booster for hospitality, tourism and related sectors.