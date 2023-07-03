Katihar: Diversion broken due to rising water in Sudhani river, thousands of people lost contact with subdivision hospital

Due to sudden increase of water in Sudhani river of Barsoi block of Katihar on Sunday night, the diversion made at Motbari Ghat was broken. Because of this, people from both the sides are not able to move from here to there. On one hand thousands of people from Kurali village, Pomra Barol, Pomra Tajpur, Kandela, Niyamatpur etc. have lost contact with the Block Headquarters, Subdivision Hospital. On the other hand, the farmers of Kadamgachi, Kandelapatol, Sudhani Panchayat are not able to go to Balrampur or Tunidhighi of West Bengal to sell their goods.

10,000 people affected

About 10,000 people have been affected. Near this diversion, for the convenience of the villagers, the bridge is being constructed by MP Dr. Dulal Chandra Goswami from the Rural Works Department at a cost of about Rs 10 crore, but due to the negligence of the engineer, the work of building the bridge is very slow. Work is stopped due to rain. There is anger among the villagers that if the work was done fast, then this problem would not have to be seen. The villagers say that some alternative arrangement should be made as soon as possible. Otherwise people will die of hunger and thirst without treatment.

There is no alternative mode of transport

Former chief Kaisare Hind told that the diversion was built at Motbari Ghat of Kandelapatol Panchayat located in Sudhani of Barsoi block. Before this there used to be Chachari bridge. But after the construction of the bridge started, the post of that ghat was not done by the government. Because of this there is neither Chachari bridge nor boat arrangement could be made there. Now there is no alternative system of transport for the villagers due to the breakdown of the diversion. He has demanded the government and administration to make alternative arrangements soon. Sudhani OP President Vikram Kishore said that as soon as the diversion was reported, a watchman has been appointed there, so that any untoward incident can be avoided.

