Kavita Devi Biopic: Biopic will be made on India’s first female wrestler Kavita Devi, know the story of her struggle and success

India’s first female wrestler Kavita Devi has left no stone unturned to raise the name of the country through her wrestling. She is recognized in the world as a person who participated in WWE as the first Indian woman wrestler and proved that women are not behind in any matter due to their passion and ability to fight. Now a film is going to be made soon on the poem. Like other biopic films including Dangal, Mary Kom, Kavita’s life will also be seen on the silver screen.

Film will be made soon on Kavita Devi

A biopic film is going to be made on Kavita Devi i.e. Hard KD, who brought laurels to the country in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Producer Preeti Aggarwal has bought the rights related to Kavita’s life for the film. Regarding this biopic, Preeti believes, “Kavita’s whole life has been very inspiring. At every turn of life, he showed the spirit to fight and never gave up. There has been a perception that WWE has always been a men’s game. Later, women from all over the world also started participating in this game, but there was no representation of Indian women in this game. In such a situation, Kavita proved with her ability that how much power Indian women have. Today she is an inspiration for those daughters who aspire to make their mark in WWE.

The initial journey has been difficult, brother-husband supported

Kavita Devi was born on September 20, 1986 in a farmer’s family in Julana village of Jind district, Haryana. Everyone was far away from sports, but he was very fond of wrestling since childhood. She was the first girl in her village to take up sports. Due to this, she had to face the taunts of the society as well as the neglect of the family, but due to her hard work, she was able to win the trust of her family. At the age of 13-14, when she used to go to the farm with her mother, she used to lift a bundle of fodder weighing 40 to 50 kg alone. Whereas, two-three boys of this age together could lift such a bundle. Seeing this, his elder brother encouraged him for weightlifting.

Kavita changed her luck with her hard work

In the year 2002, in the first year of BA in Jind Jat College, he gave a trial in shotput for the inter college game. Kavita surprised everyone by throwing the maximum number of balls (even ahead of the boys). Later, considering Karnam Malleswari as his role model, he started weightlifting training in Faridabad. In this way, for 12 years, he won many medals at the national and international level for the country in weightlifting. Due to sports, he also got the job of constable in Sashastra Seema Bal in the year 2008.

Kavita’s husband supported

Since, Haryana has a tradition of marrying girls at an early age. That’s why Kavita got married in the year 2009. It is said that dreams cannot be fulfilled after marriage, but Kavita’s husband Gaurav Tomar encouraged her a lot to get back in the field for wrestling. On the advice of husband Gaurav Tomar, she took training in Wushu and in that too she was a senior national champion for two years. She won medals when she was also the mother of a child. It was only with the support of her husband that she could win gold medals in various competitions. In the 2016 South Asian Games, he won the gold medal in the weightlifting category of 75 kg.

This is how WWE wrestler became after leaving weightlifting

Despite winning many medals for the country, there came a stage in Kavita’s life when she made up her mind to leave weightlifting and do WWE wrestling. His story behind becoming a WWE wrestler from a weightlifter is quite interesting. The matter is of June 13, 2016. She had gone to Jalandhar with her four-year-old son to watch a wrestling show at Khali’s Academy. Delhi’s female wrestler Bulbul defeated a woman in a fight and challenged the boys and girls to find someone who could compete with her. On this, Kavita got up from the audience in salwar kameez and reached the ring. He accepted the challenge of Nightingale and defeated her. Two days later, when she was sitting in the audience, Bulbul attacked her from behind. He also got hurt in this. On this day, she decided that she would now become a WWE wrestler.

Took part in WWE for the first time in the year 2017

Getting into the wrestling ring after marriage can be a difficult decision for anyone. But Kavita returned to wrestling and made herself capable for it by working hard day and night. In the year 2017, she got a chance to represent India in WWE, where she entered the ring wearing a suit-salwar. By doing this, Kavita proved to the whole world that there is no need to change your clothes or appearance to fulfill your dreams. After that India’s daughter Kavita became a shining star overnight. He showed his wrestling prowess in Mae Young Classic 2017. Apart from this, when he showed his prowess at WrestleMania 34, WWE wrestlers from all over the world accepted him.

Received ‘First Lady’ honor from former President

Seeing Kavita, ‘The Great Khali’ called her in his ‘The Great Khali Return Show’, where she competed with America’s wrestler Nataria. People were shocked when he defeated this wrestler in 12 minutes. Kavita considers Khali as her mentor and inspiration. It was Khali who trained her for WWE. In view of her remarkable contribution to the sport, former President of India Ramnath Kovind honored her with the ‘First Lady’ honour.

About Kavita Devi

Won gold medal in 75 kg category at South Asian Games in 2016

In 2017, she became the first woman to compete in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Place of Birth : 20 September 1986, Malvi (Julana) Jind, Haryana

Mother : Gyanmati Devi

School : Girls Senior Secondary School, Julana, Jind

Won gold medal in National Championship for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016