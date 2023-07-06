Kawar Yatra: Indra rain facility at 11 places for Kavanris of Babadham, know what else is special

Deoghar Kawar Yatra: From Dumma to Khijuria on the entire Kanwaria Path, Indra Varsha has been imposed at a total of 11 places from PHD. Water fountains will be sprinkled on Kanwariyas in the sun. This will give a lot of relief to the Kanwariyas. There are toilets, bathrooms and more than 60 hand pumps at 15 places.

There is arrangement for rest and food for 10,000 Kanwariyas in the spiritual building.

A huge spiritual building has been constructed under the Prasad Yojana near Sarasani on Kanwaria path. In this spiritual building, there is arrangement for the rest of 10,000 Kanwariyas at the same time. Kanwarias can take rest in two big halls. It has good floor facilities with fan. There are 100 units of toilets in the campus of this spiritual building. Also there is a bathroom facility. Separate stands have been made to keep Kanwaris’ Kanwars. For the first time, the district administration is providing food to the Kanwariyas at cheap rates in this spiritual building. Kanwariyas can sit and rest anywhere in this big campus. There is also a health facility and administrative center in this campus. In case of any problem, Kanwarias can also take administrative help from here.

Kanwariyas will get all facilities

The tourism department has set up two tent cities for the convenience of Kanwariyas on the Deoghar-Sultanganj State Highway. The first tent city has been made near the Kothia stand, where there is arrangement for 1000 Kanwariyas to rest. Beds have also been arranged for Kanwariyas. Also there is a fan facility. Apart from this, a tent city has been made with complete cleanliness and carpet, where there are sufficient number of toilets and bathrooms. Tent cities with a capacity of 1,000 Kanwariyas have also been set up near the Baghmara bus stand. Here also all the facilities for rest and stay of Kanwariyas have been provided. Together Kanwarias can rest here in different beds. There are also toilet and bathroom facilities here.

Waterproof pandal and 25 mobile toilet facility in route line

For the first time, a waterproof pandal has been installed in the entire Kanwariya route line from Baba Baijnath Temple to Nehru Park and BA College. The Kanwariyas living in the queue for about 8 kilometers in this waterproof pandal will get a lot of relief. Apart from this, there is a facility of drinking water at every 10 to 15 feet in this 8 kilometer route line as well as a total of 25 mobile toilets at different places. After toilet, tube wells have been installed at various places so that Kanwarias can also take bath in this route line.

10 Head Counting Machine in Dumma

A complete account of the incoming Kanwariyas will be kept. This time, arrangements have been made to queue at the Dumma entrance with 10 barricades. As soon as the Kanwariyas from different queues enter Jharkhand, they will be counted by the machine and along with that they will also be given a slip. The time of offering water will be mentioned in the slip, so that it is convenient for the devotees to offer water. Apart from this, arrangements are being made to count the Kanwariyas who come at all the doors of Baba Mandir. This machine will scan a devotee and count it only once. If the same devotee enters the temple again, the machine will not count him.