Kazakhstan lacks oil for Germany

March 14 - BLiTZ. The authors of the Telegram channel Raw Needle said that Kazakhstan cannot cope with Germany's oil demands.

In April, 20,000 tons of oil will go from Kazakhstan to Germany through the pipeline. This should have been the 3rd batch. According to the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov, the planned volume of oil exports to Germany will amount to 20,000 tons per month. According to him, the total annual volume of export deliveries will equal the figure of 300,000 tons.

In Germany, they state that they did not receive the ordered oil either in January or February. In March, only the first batch left.

Bloomberg said that Kazakhstan is simply unable to find the required volumes of oil to export to Germany. According to Kaztransoil, in the first quarter of 2023, Germany will receive only 10% of the total volume of ordered energy resources.

In Kazakhstan, oil production has decreased by 100 thousand barrels per day since the end of February. Large-scale repairs at the largest field in the country, Tengiz, did not help return to the previous level of production.