Kazaviaspas helicopter makes hard landing in Kazakhstan

A helicopter belonging to the Kazaviaspas National Rescue Service made a hard landing in the West Kazakhstan region. As the official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic Ruslan Imankulov reported on February 23, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“When flying over the main oil pipeline, the Kazaviaspas helicopter made a hard landing. Telephone conversations were held with the crew, all on board are alive, ”he said in a conversation with reporters.

The causes of the incident should be established by specialists who went to the scene of the emergency.

“The aircraft is insured, periodic maintenance took place in January 2023,” said the representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Before that, on January 18, there was a helicopter crash in Brovary, Ukraine. The fallen car turned out to be a Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma model of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The crash killed 14 people. Among them are the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin. Another 25 people, including 11 children, were injured. As a result of the fall, a 14-storey residential building and the building of a nearby kindergarten were damaged, in which a fire started.

The office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the helicopter was heading to one of the hot spots “on business”.