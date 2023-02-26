KCNA: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends ceremony to launch construction of new street

The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, decided to take part in the construction of a new street, which will be located in Pyongyang. RIA Novosti writes about this with reference to the TsTAK.

Kim Jong-un came to the opening of a new construction site with his daughter. In the local news agency TsNAK, journalists stressed several times that this is the beloved daughter of the head of the DPRK, with whom he attends all events at the regional level. A new street in North Korea will be ready in 2023. When Kim Jong-un arrived at the construction site, the residents greeted the ruler of the country with loud applause. They chanted joyful exclamations and shouted “Hurrah!”.

The head of the DPRK did not miss the opportunity to make a speech and state the important tasks of this construction site. He was accompanied by the politicians of the bureau who are in charge of the facility.