Kedaranath Dham Yatra 2023: Visit Kedarnath temple in monsoon like this, the pleasure of Sawan month will be double

Kedaranath Dham Yatra 2023: The month of Sawan has started. People are keeping worship and fasting to please Bhole Baba. Apart from this, many people are also going to visit Bholenath in the temples on this occasion. If you are also planning to travel in this Sawan, then today we are going to show you one such temple of the country. Kedarnath We are going to tell about, where people worship fiercely to please Bholenath. Although instructions are given to travel in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand in the month of monsoon, yet on the occasion of Sawan, people from all over the country reach this temple from far and wide to visit Lord Shiva.

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

As you all would know that Kedarnath is considered the holiest place for the followers of Hinduism. The Shivling of the Kedarnath temple located here is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is counted among the Char Dham and Panch Kedar of Uttaranchal of Hinduism. The temple of Kedarnath is a huge temple built at a height of more than three and a half thousand feet. This temple remains open from April to November and there is severe snowfall in winter. Devotees say that all wishes are fulfilled by visiting here in the month of Sawan.

How to travel to Kedarnath

It is believed that the journey of Char Dham starts from Yamnotri, then Gangotri, then Kedarnath Yatra and finally our journey is successful only by traveling to Badrinath. All the sins of a man are destroyed by seeing the idol of Nar Narayan in Kedarnath. Only after them we should wish for the life to come, therefore it is necessary to go to Kedarnath Dham before Badrinath. The total distance to reach the temple is 21 km. Due to the disaster, this path has increased further. There is a 5 km road from Sonprayag to Gaurikund, beyond that there is a 16 km long road from Gaurikund to Kedarnath.

How to reach Kedarnath Dham, how to reach

You can go by bus, car and two wheeler by any vehicle to go to Kedarnath Dham. By these vehicles, you can go only till Sonprayag, beyond this there is a walking route. All arrangements have been made to reach the temple.

If you do not want to go on foot, then there is arrangement for horse-mule and Kandi, with the help of which you can visit the temple comfortably.

If you travel from Rishikesh to Kedarnath Dham by bus or car, we will tell you the number of stations to reach the temple and the distance so that you do not face any problem in reaching Kedarnath.

Rishikesh to Devprayag – 71 km

Devprayag to Srinagar – 35 km

Srinagar to Rudraprayag – 32 km

Rudraprayag to Guptkashi – 45 km

Guptkashi to Sonprayag – 31 km

Sonprayag to Gaurikund – 5 km

Gaurikund to Kedarnath – 16 km

Now helicopter has been arranged here, which will take you directly to Kedarnath temple. If you want to go by helicopter from Dehradun, then you can go directly to Kedarnath temple from Dehradun.

places to visit near kedarnath

Kedarnath is a heaven in itself, once you come here, you will not feel like leaving. Along with Kedarnath Dham, you can enjoy some of the nearby places here, let us know which are those places –

Sonprayag

Sonprayag falls 18 km before Kedarnath. It is said that this is the marriage place of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Mandakini river and Basuki river come together at this point. The beautiful hills here are covered with snow.

Triyuginarayan

Triyuginarayan temple comes 15 minutes before Kedarnath. This temple is considered very important in Hinduism. It is said that the marriage ceremony of Shiva and Parvati took place here. That’s why you can worship Vishnu, Shiva and Parvati together here.

Shankaracharya Samadhi

Here you will find the temple of Shankaracharya, who is credited with bringing many ideologies of Hinduism together and making its foundation. Here you will find a hot water spring which is same in every season.

Apart from these places, you can make your journey more memorable by visiting religious places like Bhairav ​​Nath Temple, Gaurikundo, Chorabari Tal, Vasuki Talo, Ukhimatho, Guptkashi and Deoria Tal.

