Kedarnath Dham Tragedy: Even after 10 years, people could not forget that scene, when dead bodies were strewn in the fierce form of Mandakini

Kedarnath Dham Today it has been 10 years since the tragedy. After the cloudburst incident in the year 2013, there was a terrible devastation and bodies of more than five thousand people were recovered and almost the same number of people were missing. At the time when the tragedy took place, the pilgrimage to Char Dham was going on and 20 to 25 thousand people were reaching Kedarnath every day for darshan. Many hotels and houses were also hit in that tragedy, but there was no damage to the temple. Today, when it has been ten years since the Kedarnath tragedy, the horrors of that tragedy remain in the minds of the people.

Pieces of human organs kept being found for two-three years

After incessant rains and cloudburst, the Mandakini river in Kedarnath Dham was in spate and showed its fierce form. In the event of deluge, thousands of people died and thousands went missing. Even two-three years after the holocaust, pieces of human organs were found there. Thousands of locals and tourists were killed.

There was no major damage to the temple

After the tragedy, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) studied the condition of the foundation of the temple. He was helped by the experts of IIT Madras and after visiting the temple several times, he informed that the temple has not suffered any significant damage from this deluge. ASI did the work of renovating the temple, but he neither made any change in the original structure of the temple nor did he feel the need for it.

what was the reason for the disaster

Experts were not considering the disaster that occurred in Kedarnath Dham in 2013 as natural. He used to say that this is the result of tampering with nature. Man has exploited rivers and mountains for his convenience, due to which this disaster happened. The amount of rain that was received in the year 2013 was not unusual for Kedarnath as it rains regularly. The Disaster Mitigation and Management Center of Uttarakhand had told that the mountains have fallen more due to the explosives being used for road construction. In two projects being built on Mandakini, tunnels of 15 to 20 km were under construction. These projects are near Kedarnath. A huge amount of blasts were used to make these tunnels, due to which the mountains started shaking and breaking. Big chunks of mountains fell in Mandakini river and Mandakini, which usually flows at a calm speed, got angry and became a death for thousands of people.

travel starts in summer

It is the dream of a common Indian to visit Kedarnath Dham. The journey of Char Dham also includes the journey of Kedarnath Dham. This year the Char Dham Yatra has started from 22 April. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri opened on 22 April, Kedarnath on 25 and Badrinath on 27. Every year the Char Dham Yatra begins in the summer season and ends with the onset of winter.

Nitish Kumar’s suspicion had deepened on Jitan Ram Manjhi, CM said- We had put these two options in front.. Dham tragedy news in hindi