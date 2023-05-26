Kejriwal engaged in mobilizing the opposition against the ordinance, sought time to meet Kharge-Rahul

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an appointment with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to garner support for opposing the ordinance issued by the Center on regulation of services. On May 19, the central government issued an ordinance with the aim of setting up the National Capital Public Service Authority for transfers and disciplinary action against Group-A officers of DANICS cadre, which was approved by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Told against the Supreme Court’s decision on control.

Kejriwal tweeted

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted- Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji have been asked to meet to get Congress support in Parliament against the BJP government’s undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance and to discuss the attack on the federal structure and the current political situation .

Control of services handed over to Delhi government

Significantly, just a week before the ordinance was issued, the Supreme Court had handed over the control of police, law and order and all other services in the national capital to the Delhi government. Chief Minister Kejriwal has sought support from various political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Trinamool Congress, on the issue of control over Delhi services.