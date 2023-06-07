Kejriwal gets Akhilesh Yadav’s support against Modi government’s ordinance, SP members will vote in Rajya Sabha

Lucknow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have reached Lucknow on Wednesday. The CMs of both these states have met former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. After the meeting, both the leaders also interacted with the media persons. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have reached Lucknow to garner support against the ordinance brought by the central government regarding the Delhi Assembly. During this, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the central government’s ordinance is against democracy.

The BJP government is scared to see the work done by the Kejriwal government in the field of education and health. That’s why this ordinance has been brought. We support the Kejriwal government and will vote against the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. All our members are with Aam Aadmi Party.