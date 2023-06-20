Kejriwal government’s decision regarding taxis running on CNG, validity of permit extended by 15 years

Arvind to thousands of taxi owners in Delhi Kejriwal government Has given great relief. The Transport Department has directed that the validity of permits of all taxis running on CNG or other clean fuel and holding contract carriage permits will now be extended to 15 years.

Taxi owners will have to follow these conditions

The validity of the permit may have been extended by the government, but for this all other conditions prescribed in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, and Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR), 1993 have to be fulfilled.

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said, taxi drivers will get help

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said in a statement that the move would help thousands of taxi drivers. They will now be able to drive their CNG vehicles for a total of 15 years. He said, this is an initiative towards providing clean and green mode of transport while ensuring the welfare and convenience of the taxi owners and operators in the city.

‘The one who does not run the train, how will he run the country?’ Kejriwal and RJD taunt the Modi government on the condition of railways

There was disparity in the validity of permits issued to taxis running on CNG and clean fuel

According to an official statement issued by the Delhi government, the High Court had directed the Transport Department to look into the grievances of the petitioners and pass necessary orders. The matter has been examined and it has been found that there is a disparity in the validity of permits issued to taxis running on CNG and clean fuel within Delhi-NCR. Therefore, keeping in view all the factors and circumstances and to maintain uniformity with regard to issue/grant of Contract Carriage Delhi-NCR Permit under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is ordered.