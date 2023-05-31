Kejriwal’s fight against ordinance continues, meets Sitaram Yechury, seeks CPI(M)’s support

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal These days, while continuing his war against the ordinance brought by the Centre, he is trying to garner the support of the opposition parties. He is constantly meeting opposition leaders. In this sequence, Arvind Kejriwal met CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday and sought his support against the ordinance.

Sitaram Yechury announces full support to Kejriwal

While announcing full support to Kejriwal, Sitaram Yechury said that the central government is working against the constitution. We have to unite and stop them. We condemn the ordinance brought by the Centre. This is unconstitutional. This is also contempt of court. The biggest opposition party Congress is appealed to come forward to save our constitution.

Kejriwal thanks Yechury

At the same time, after this meeting, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and said, ‘Modi government is running its dictatorship in Delhi, taking away the rights of the people of Delhi. Today met senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and other leaders of the party and discussed this issue. All the leaders believe that the Modi government is doing injustice to the people of Delhi. CPI(M) had also taken out a rally in support of the people of Delhi, CPI(M) will also support the people of Delhi in the Parliament. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I thank Yechury sahab and all other leaders from the bottom of my heart.

What is ordinance dispute?

On May 11, the Supreme Court had said in its order that the rights of transfer and posting of officers will remain with the Delhi government. At the same time, the central government will have control over land, police and law and order. After this, the Delhi government issued an order for the transfer of senior officers, but against this, the central government has brought an ordinance, under which the central government will set up the National Capital Civil Services Authority for matters related to transfer, posting and vigilance of officers.

