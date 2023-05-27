Kejriwal’s fight against the central ordinance continues, meets Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao and seeks support

CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today CM of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao Met in Hyderabad. He met him at CM Awas Pragati Bhavan. CM Arvind Kejriwal and his team have reached the national capital Delhi to seek the support of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to oppose the Centre’s ordinance related to the control of services. Kejriwal was accompanied by Aam Aadmi-led party’s CM Bhagwant Mann of the Punjab government and Delhi’s education minister Atishi.

He (Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao) said that he and his entire government are with the people of Delhi to get justice for the people of Delhi. The ordinance that has been passed is against the democracy and the constitution of the country. Their support has given us a lot of strength: Delhi services… pic.twitter.com/6uxJAPFMD3

This time is worse than the days of Emergency – KCR

On the other hand, after meeting KCR, Arvind Kejriwal said that he (Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao) said that he and his entire government are with the people of Delhi to get justice to the people of Delhi. The ordinance that has been passed is against the democracy and the constitution of the country. Their support has given us a lot of strength. While KCR said, “PM Modi should withdraw the ordinance, we demand it… This time is worse than the days of Emergency, the Center is not allowing the people’s elected government to work.”

#WATCH , Hyderabad: "PM Modi must withdraw the ordinance, we demand it…this time is worse than the days of emergency, you(Centre) are not allowing a govt elected by people, to function…": Telangana CM KCR in a joint press conference with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Centre’s… pic.twitter.com/7q6wzQH0TQ

Attempt to thwart the ordinance of the Center

Let us tell you that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is contacting the leaders of non-BJP ruling parties to get support against the central ordinance so that the central government’s efforts to bring a bill in this regard in the parliament will fail. Kejriwal tweeted on Friday, BJP-led government has brought unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance against the orders of the Supreme Court, Telangana CM will meet him tomorrow in Hyderabad to seek support against this ordinance.

Kejriwal is continuously collecting support from opposition leaders

Kejriwal has been continuously meeting opposition leaders, earlier this week Kejriwal met West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. His support was sought in the matter. Kejriwal has also sought support from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on this issue.

Kejriwal will also meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Kejriwal has also sought time to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for support in the matter. The Center had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to set up an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP-led government termed as a travesty of the Supreme Court’s decision on deregulation of services.

