Kerala: 7 girl students of medical college demand full sleeve scrub jacket and surgical hood in operation theater

Kerala: Seven girl students of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have sought permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre. For this everyone has contacted the principal of the medical college. The principal said that we will call a meeting of the surgeons and the infection control team to discuss the issue. The team has to decide whether it is possible or not.

According to the media report, the principal of the college told that the girl students were told about the technical difficulties faced in changing the dress of the operation theatre. Along with this, he was also told that this matter will be discussed with other concerned parties. Earlier, the girl students said in their request to the principal on Monday that according to their religious belief, they would always have to wear hijab. Therefore, he was finding it difficult to maintain a balance between his religious faith and wearing a uniform that followed the rules of the hospital. He asked that the long-sleeved scrub jacket and surgical hood allow him to balance hospital and traditional dress side by side.

Any change in dress is possible only after discussion and consultation

The principal of the college said that the dress in the operation theaters was decided as per the international norms keeping in view various technical aspects. Hence any change in dress can be done only after detailed discussion and consultation. Last year, the Kerala government rejected a school student’s petition to allow hijab and full sleeves as part of the uniform of the Student Police Cadet Project.