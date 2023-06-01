Kerala: Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express caught fire, in this train Shahrukh set fire

of Kerala Kannur Railway Station But in the early hours of Thursday, a fire broke out in the compartment of an express train that had stopped. A railway official said that the incident took place after all the passengers got down from the train and there was no report of any casualty in it.

Kerala: Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express caught fire late night at Kannur Railway Station. The fire has been brought under control. There is no information of any casualty. Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The investigation is on. pic.twitter.com/gxlWeQlwy6

This train was set on fire by Shahrukh

Let me tell you that this is the same train in which a person named Shahrukh Saifi had set fire by throwing inflammable material, she has once again become a victim. Late night when the train was standing in Kannur, a huge fire broke out in it, in which one coach was completely gutted.

It is noteworthy that three passengers, including a child, were killed and nine others were injured in a train fire incident on the night of April 2 in Kozhikode district of Kerala. On that day, the accused is said to have set ablaze his co-passengers by sprinkling petrol on them after the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

This train (16307) reached Kannur from Alleppey at 11.07 pm on 31st May. After that the empty coaches were made to stand at around 12:20 on the night of June 1. The fire was reported in the third coach of the train at around 1.25 am. The station master was informed about this at 1.27 am. Fire engines reached the spot in the next eight minutes. The fire was completely controlled in about an hour.

Mischievous elements carried out the incident

Regarding this incident, ADRM told that some vicious person has executed the incident of setting fire to the train. The GRP has registered a case on the complaint of the on-duty station master. The forensic team will visit the site at 9 am. Assistant Divisional Railway Manager Zakir Hussain said that the matter has been handed over to the police. She’ll check it out. We can’t say anything more right now. Let all the teams investigate and decide. It is your suspicion that a fire broke out or someone burnt the box. It will be decided after investigation. i reported to the police

