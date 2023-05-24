Kerala: Bodies of five people of the same family recovered, police suspect suicide after murder

Kerala: Bodies of five people of the same family were found in Kannur district. Due to this incident, there has been a stir in the whole area. A couple with three children is also included in those killed. The police have registered the case and are also engaged in its investigation. In the initial phase, the police have called it a case of murder and suicide. At present, all five bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. According to the reports, this incident happened on the night of 23-24 May and the people living nearby had informed the police about this incident.

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in a house at Cherupuzha in Kannur district of Kerala this morning. The police informed about this. According to preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder and suicide where the couple, who got married last week, killed the children and then hanged themselves, police said. Police further said that the children were found hanging from the stairs and the couple from the ceiling fan of the house.

Throwing light on the matter, it was told that the woman had three children from her first marriage. The incident took place on the night of 23-24 May. A senior police officer said that the people of the area informed the police about the incident this morning. It is being told that first the couple killed all the three children, after that they themselves committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan. (with language input)